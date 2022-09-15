Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong-based company which operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orient Overseas International Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 36.23%, compared with the industry average of 1.48%.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Orient Overseas International Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote

Euroseas (ESEA - Free Report) : This company which operates in the dry cargo, dry bulk and container shipping markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.62 %, compared with the industry average of 1.48%.

Euroseas Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Euroseas Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Euroseas Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

First Financial Ban (FFBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.27%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) - free report >>

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) - free report >>

Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OROVY) - free report >>

Published in

dividend-stocks finance transportation