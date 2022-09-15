In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:
Orient Overseas International (OROVY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong-based company which operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 36.23%, compared with the industry average of 1.48%.
Euroseas (ESEA - Free Report) : This company which operates in the dry cargo, dry bulk and container shipping markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.62 %, compared with the industry average of 1.48%.
First Financial Ban (FFBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.27%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%.
