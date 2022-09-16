We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 16th
Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:
Pyxis Tankers (PXS - Free Report) : This marine transportation company which offers transport of refined petroleum products as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150.0% over the last 60 days.
Pyxis Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus
Pyxis Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pyxis Tankers Inc. Quote
Pyxis Tankers’ shares gained 40.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Pyxis Tankers Inc. Price
Pyxis Tankers Inc. price | Pyxis Tankers Inc. Quote
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.