Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

Pyxis Tankers (PXS - Free Report) : This marine transportation company which offers transport of refined petroleum products as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150.0% over the last 60 days.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus

Pyxis Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus

Pyxis Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pyxis Tankers Inc. Quote

Pyxis Tankers’ shares gained 40.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. Price

Pyxis Tankers Inc. Price

Pyxis Tankers Inc. price | Pyxis Tankers Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) - free report >>

Published in

transportation