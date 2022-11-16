Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

RWE AG (RWEOY - Free Report) : This company which is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas primarily in Europe and the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 day.

Industrias Bachoco (IBA - Free Report) : This Mexico-based company which is leader in poultry production and also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed throughout Mexico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

CNH Industrial (CNHI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading equipment and services company engaged in manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Flex (FLEX - Free Report) : This company which provides end-to-end services i.e designing, engineering, manufacturing, as well as supply chain services & solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL - Free Report) : This specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


