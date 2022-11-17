Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

Entera Bio (ENTX - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Neuronetics (STIM - Free Report) : This commercial-stage medical device company which focuses on design, development, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Fabrinet (FN - Free Report) : This company that provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 day.

Angion Biomedica (ANGN - Free Report) : This late-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings (FUTU - Free Report) : This technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


