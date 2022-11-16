Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Northwest Pipe Company Price and Consensus

Northwest Pipe Company Price and Consensus

Northwest Pipe Company price-consensus-chart | Northwest Pipe Company Quote

Northwest Pipe Company’s shares gained 2.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northwest Pipe Company Price

Northwest Pipe Company Price

Northwest Pipe Company price | Northwest Pipe Company Quote

Industrias Bachoco (IBA - Free Report) : This Mexico-based company which is leader in poultry production and also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed throughout Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Industrias Bachoco’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. price | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Flex (FLEX - Free Report) : This company which provides end-to-end services i.e designing, engineering, manufacturing, as well as supply chain services & solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus

Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus

Flex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote

Flex’s shares gained 4.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Flex Ltd. Price

Flex Ltd. Price

Flex Ltd. price | Flex Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Flex Ltd. (FLEX) - free report >>

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) - free report >>

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. (IBA) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-staples