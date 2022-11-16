In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:
Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Northwest Pipe Company’s shares gained 2.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Industrias Bachoco (IBA - Free Report) : This Mexico-based company which is leader in poultry production and also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed throughout Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Industrias Bachoco’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Flex (FLEX - Free Report) : This company which provides end-to-end services i.e designing, engineering, manufacturing, as well as supply chain services & solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Flex’s shares gained 4.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
