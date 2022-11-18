Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream Partners (DCP - Free Report) : This leading energy infrastructure company which has a diversified portfolio of gathering, logistics, marketing, and processing assets across nine states, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 day.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories (RDY - Free Report) : This global pharmaceutical company which is engaged in providing affordable and innovative medicines since 1984, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

PDF Solutions (PDFS - Free Report) : This comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies which improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Commerzbank (CRZBY - Free Report) : This Financial Services company which is involved in activities like group management and services, domestic branch banking, international finance, and investment banking, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


