Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Virco Manufacturing (VIRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.1% over the last 60 days.
Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus
Virco Manufacturing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote
Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company which focuses on development of T-cell receptor therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral sleeping beauty gene transfer platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.0% over the last 60 days.
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Ashford (AINC - Free Report) : This company which provides asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus
Ashford Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashford Inc. Quote
Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation, along with thermal infrastructure assets in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 day.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
WhiteHorse Finance (WHF - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.