Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

Virco Manufacturing (VIRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.1% over the last 60 days.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus

Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus

Virco Manufacturing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote

Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company which focuses on development of T-cell receptor therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral sleeping beauty gene transfer platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.0% over the last 60 days.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Ashford (AINC - Free Report) : This company which provides asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashford Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashford Inc. Quote

Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation, along with thermal infrastructure assets in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 day.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.              


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) - free report >>

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) - free report >>

Ashford Inc. (AINC) - free report >>

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) - free report >>

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance medical oil-energy