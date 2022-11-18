In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:
H&E Equipment Services (HEES - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote
H&E Equipment Services has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote
LPL Financial (LPLA - Free Report) : This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote
LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote
Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.
Phillips 66 Price and Consensus
Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote
Phillips 66 has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Phillips 66 PE Ratio (TTM)
Phillips 66 pe-ratio-ttm | Phillips 66 Quote
