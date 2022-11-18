In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Phillips 66 (PSX) - free report >>
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Phillips 66 (PSX) - free report >>
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:
Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.
Phillips 66 Price and Consensus
Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote
Phillips 66 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.32 compared with 7.00 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Phillips 66 PE Ratio (TTM)
Phillips 66 pe-ratio-ttm | Phillips 66 Quote
DCP Midstream Partners (DCP - Free Report) : This leading energy infrastructure company which has a diversified portfolio of gathering, logistics, marketing, and processing assets across nine states, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus
DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
DCP Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.08 compared with 17.20 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP PE Ratio (TTM)
DCP Midstream Partners, LP pe-ratio-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR - Free Report) : This company which seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Quote
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.39 compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.