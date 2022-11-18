We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th
Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:
Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.
Phillips 66 Price and Consensus
Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.49%, compared with the industry average of 1.98%.
Phillips 66 Dividend Yield (TTM)
Phillips 66 dividend-yield-ttm | Phillips 66 Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens