Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:

Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.49%, compared with the industry average of 1.98%.

Phillips 66 Dividend Yield (TTM)

