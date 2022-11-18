Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:

Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Commerzbank (CRZBY - Free Report) : This Financial Services company which is involved in activities like group management and services, domestic branch banking, international finance, and investment banking,, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Commerzbank’s shares gained 18.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PDF Solutions (PDFS - Free Report) : This comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies which improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

PDF Solutions’s shares gained 9.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


