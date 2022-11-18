In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Phillips 66 (PSX) - free report >>
PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Phillips 66 (PSX) - free report >>
PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:
Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.
Phillips 66 Price and Consensus
Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote
Phillips 66’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Phillips 66 Price
Phillips 66 price | Phillips 66 Quote
Commerzbank (CRZBY - Free Report) : This Financial Services company which is involved in activities like group management and services, domestic branch banking, international finance, and investment banking,, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.
Commerzbank AG Price and Consensus
Commerzbank AG price-consensus-chart | Commerzbank AG Quote
Commerzbank’s shares gained 18.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Commerzbank AG Price
Commerzbank AG price | Commerzbank AG Quote
PDF Solutions (PDFS - Free Report) : This comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies which improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
PDF Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
PDF Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDF Solutions, Inc. Quote
PDF Solutions’s shares gained 9.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PDF Solutions, Inc. Price
PDF Solutions, Inc. price | PDF Solutions, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.