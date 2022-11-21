We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK - Free Report) : This trading company of precious metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days.
EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP - Free Report) : This manufacturer of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 300% over the last 60 days.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) : This hospitality company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 70.2% over the last 60 days.
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.