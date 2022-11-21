Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK - Free Report) : This trading company of precious metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP - Free Report) : This manufacturer of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 300% over the last 60 days.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) : This hospitality company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 70.2% over the last 60 days.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


