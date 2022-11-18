Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.79%, compared with the industry average of 9.42%.

Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation, along with thermal infrastructure assets in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

