Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 21st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21st:

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK - Free Report) : This trading company of precious metals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) : This distributor of industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


