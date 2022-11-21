In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 21st
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21st:
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK - Free Report) : This trading company of precious metals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) : This distributor of industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.
