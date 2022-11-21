Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 21st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21st:

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH - Free Report) : This sporting-goods retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Sportsman's Warehouse has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.56, compared with 42.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK - Free Report) : This trading company of precious metals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

A-Mark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.72, compared with 17.81 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

