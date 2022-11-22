Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Docebo Inc. (DCBO - Free Report) : This company that provides a cloud-based learning management system for training has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.

Docebo Inc. Price and Consensus

Docebo Inc. Price and Consensus

Docebo Inc. price-consensus-chart | Docebo Inc. Quote

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF - Free Report) : This company that provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

AppFolio, Inc. Price and Consensus

AppFolio, Inc. Price and Consensus

AppFolio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AppFolio, Inc. Quote

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH - Free Report) : This physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Quote

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU - Free Report) : This online brokerage and wealth management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS - Free Report) : This company that processes and distributes, and storage metal products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Olympic Steel, Inc. Price and Consensus

Olympic Steel, Inc. Price and Consensus

Olympic Steel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Olympic Steel, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) - free report >>

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) - free report >>

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) - free report >>

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) - free report >>

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) - free report >>

Published in

internet