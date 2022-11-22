We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Docebo Inc. (DCBO - Free Report) : This company that provides a cloud-based learning management system for training has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.
AppFolio, Inc. (APPF - Free Report) : This company that provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH - Free Report) : This physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU - Free Report) : This online brokerage and wealth management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS - Free Report) : This company that processes and distributes, and storage metal products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.