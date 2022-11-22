We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:
Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS - Free Report) : This company that processes and distributes, and storage metal products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Olympic Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.28, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
