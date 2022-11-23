Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This general trading company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus

Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus

Mitsui & Co. price-consensus-chart | Mitsui & Co. Quote

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST - Free Report) : This retail apparel and home fashion store chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Ross Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ross Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ross Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ross Stores, Inc. Quote

PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS - Free Report) : This company which provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 28.6% over the last 60 days.

PDF Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

PDF Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

PDF Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDF Solutions, Inc. Quote

Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR - Free Report) : This music publishing company focusing on orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Reservoir Media, Inc. Price and Consensus

Reservoir Media, Inc. Price and Consensus

Reservoir Media, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reservoir Media, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) - free report >>

Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) - free report >>

PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) - free report >>

Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary retail