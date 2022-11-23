We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This general trading company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus
Mitsui & Co. price-consensus-chart | Mitsui & Co. Quote
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST - Free Report) : This retail apparel and home fashion store chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Ross Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ross Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ross Stores, Inc. Quote
PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS - Free Report) : This company which provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 28.6% over the last 60 days.
PDF Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
PDF Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDF Solutions, Inc. Quote
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR - Free Report) : This music publishing company focusing on orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Reservoir Media, Inc. Price and Consensus
Reservoir Media, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reservoir Media, Inc. Quote
