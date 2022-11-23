Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 23rd:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This general trading company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) : This distributor of industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

