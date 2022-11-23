Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 23rd:

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST - Free Report) : This retail apparel and home fashion store chain has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Ross Stores’ shares gained 31% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT - Free Report) : This data protection and information management software applications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Commvault’s shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS - Free Report) : This company which provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

PDF’s shares gained 12.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

