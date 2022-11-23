In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) - free report >>
CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) - free report >>
CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 23rd:
Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST - Free Report) : This retail apparel and home fashion store chain has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Ross Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ross Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ross Stores, Inc. Quote
Ross Stores’ shares gained 31% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ross Stores, Inc. Price
Ross Stores, Inc. price | Ross Stores, Inc. Quote
Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT - Free Report) : This data protection and information management software applications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
CommVault Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
CommVault Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CommVault Systems, Inc. Quote
Commvault’s shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CommVault Systems, Inc. Price
CommVault Systems, Inc. price | CommVault Systems, Inc. Quote
PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS - Free Report) : This company which provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
PDF Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
PDF Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDF Solutions, Inc. Quote
PDF’s shares gained 12.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PDF Solutions, Inc. Price
PDF Solutions, Inc. price | PDF Solutions, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.