New Strong Buy Stocks for November 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR - Free Report) : This company which operates, maintains, and develops airports has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that invests in debt securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS - Free Report) : This omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


