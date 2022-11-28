We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Prospect Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Prospect Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Prospect Capital Corporation Quote
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR - Free Report) : This company which operates, maintains, and develops airports has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Quote
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that invests in debt securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Gladstone Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Capital Corporation Quote
Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS - Free Report) : This omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Chico's FAS, Inc. Price and Consensus
Chico's FAS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.