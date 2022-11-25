Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR - Free Report) : This company which operates, maintains, and develops airports has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

