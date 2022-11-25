In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:
Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR - Free Report) : This company which operates, maintains, and develops airports has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%.
