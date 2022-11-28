In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX - Free Report) : This global financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus
StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote
StoneX’s shares gained 6.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
StoneX Group Inc. Price
StoneX Group Inc. price | StoneX Group Inc. Quote
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
Golub’s shares gained 1.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Price
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. price | Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that invests in debt securities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Gladstone Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Capital Corporation Quote
Gladstone’s shares gained 1.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gladstone Capital Corporation Price
Gladstone Capital Corporation price | Gladstone Capital Corporation Quote
