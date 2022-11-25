Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD - Free Report) : This steel producer and metal recycler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Steel Dynamics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS - Free Report) : This omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Chico’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.71, compared with 50.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

