Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

PAR Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

PAR Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

PAR Technology Corporation price-consensus-chart | PAR Technology Corporation Quote

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.80 compared with 2.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Inter Parfums, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Inter Parfums, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Inter Parfums, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote

 

 

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 12% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus

HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus

HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HF Sinclair Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

HF Sinclair Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

HF Sinclair Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN - Free Report) : This refrigerant services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hudson Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) - free report >>

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) - free report >>

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy