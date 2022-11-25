In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 25th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:
Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.80 compared with 2.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 12% over the last 60 days.
HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN - Free Report) : This refrigerant services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
