Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 28th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 28th:

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells commercial silica in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

U.S. Silica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.64, compared with 18.08 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


