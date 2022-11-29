We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL - Free Report) : This company which runs a restaurant and gift store chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of tires and rubber products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) : This distributor of industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Endava plc (DAVA - Free Report) : This company that provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
