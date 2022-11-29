Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL - Free Report) : This company which runs a restaurant and gift store chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

United Overseas Bank Ltd. Price and Consensus

Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of tires and rubber products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Bridgestone Corp. Price and Consensus

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) : This distributor of industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Endava plc (DAVA - Free Report) : This company that provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

