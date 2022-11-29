Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL - Free Report) : This company which runs a restaurant and gift store chain has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) : This distributor of industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

