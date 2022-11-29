Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

United Overseas Bank’s shares gained 13.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

