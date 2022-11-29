Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL - Free Report) : This company which runs a restaurant and gift store chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Cracker Barrel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.00, compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) : This distributor of industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.54, compared with 24.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

United Overseas Bank’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.45, compared with 18.08 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


