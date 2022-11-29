In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL - Free Report) : This company which runs a restaurant and gift store chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Cracker Barrel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.00, compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) : This distributor of industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Applied Industrial’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.54, compared with 24.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
United Overseas Bank’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.45, compared with 18.08 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
