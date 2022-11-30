In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 30th
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Harbour Energy plc (HBRIY - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Qualys, Inc. (QLYS - Free Report) : This company that provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR - Free Report) : This music publishing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.