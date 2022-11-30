Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 30th

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Harbour Energy plc (HBRIY - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS - Free Report) : This company that provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR - Free Report) : This music publishing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


