Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30th:

Harbour Energy plc (HBRIY - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

