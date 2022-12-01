Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Banco De Chile Price and Consensus

Banco De Chile Price and Consensus

Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus

International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus

International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP - Free Report) : This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Frontline Ltd. (FRO) - free report >>

Banco De Chile (BCH) - free report >>

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) - free report >>

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) - free report >>

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) - free report >>

Published in

transportation