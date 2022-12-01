We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Banco De Chile Price and Consensus
Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus
International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP - Free Report) : This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote
Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.2% over the last 60 days.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus
Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.