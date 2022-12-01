In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Frontline Ltd. (FRO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:
Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Banco De Chile Price and Consensus
Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
Banco De Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)
Banco De Chile dividend-yield-ttm | Banco De Chile Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.
Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Frontline Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.