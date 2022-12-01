Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:

Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Banco De Chile Price and Consensus

Banco De Chile Price and Consensus

Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Banco De Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banco De Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banco De Chile dividend-yield-ttm | Banco De Chile Quote

 

 

Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Frontline Ltd. (FRO) - free report >>

Banco De Chile (BCH) - free report >>

Published in

transportation