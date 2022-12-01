In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
International Seaways’s shares gained 49.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP - Free Report) : This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Tsakos’ shares gained 26.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.2% over the last 60 days.
Ardmore’s shares gained 61.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
