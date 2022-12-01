Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG - Free Report) : This seaborne transporter of refined petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP - Free Report) : This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.18, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Banco de Chile has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.11, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


