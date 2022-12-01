In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG - Free Report) : This seaborne transporter of refined petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.
Scorpio Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP - Free Report) : This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Tsakos Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.18, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Banco de Chile has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.11, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
