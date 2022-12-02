Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE - Free Report) : This global options exchange has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

