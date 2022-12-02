Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.44, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Bank7 Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bank7 Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bank7 Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) - free report >>

Published in

finance