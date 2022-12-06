In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
RPM International Inc. (RPM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
RPM International Inc. (RPM) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 5th
Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:
Limoneira Co (LMNR - Free Report) : This agribusiness and real estate development company with operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Limoneira Co Price and Consensus
Limoneira Co price-consensus-chart | Limoneira Co Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.28%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Limoneira Co Dividend Yield (TTM)
Limoneira Co dividend-yield-ttm | Limoneira Co Quote
RPM International (RPM - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and markets high-performance coatings, sealants and specialty chemicals, primarily for maintenance and improvement applications, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
RPM International Inc. Price and Consensus
RPM International Inc. price-consensus-chart | RPM International Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.96%.
RPM International Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
RPM International Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | RPM International Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens