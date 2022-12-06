In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:
National Bankshares (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.07%, compared with the industry average of 1.98%.
National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
Hanmi Financial (HAFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is one of the leading service provider to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Hanmi Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%.
Hanmi Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Hanmi Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This European communications company which is the largest and also one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.24%, compared with the industry average of 0.43%.
Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)
Deutsche Telekom AG dividend-yield-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens