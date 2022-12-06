Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

National Bankshares (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.07%, compared with the industry average of 1.98%.

Hanmi Financial (HAFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is one of the leading service provider to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%.

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This European communications company which is the largest and also one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.24%, compared with the industry average of 0.43%.

communications finance