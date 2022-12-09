Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

Sanmina (SANM - Free Report) : This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR - Free Report) : This company which holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC - Free Report) : This full-service banking businesses company that includes the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM - Free Report) : This state-chartered community commercial bank that provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 day.

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC - Free Report) : This Kansas City-based commercial banking and wealth management company which primarily focuses on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


