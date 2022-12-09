We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sanmina (SANM - Free Report) : This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus
Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR - Free Report) : This company which holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Quote
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC - Free Report) : This full-service banking businesses company that includes the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM - Free Report) : This state-chartered community commercial bank that provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 day.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC - Free Report) : This Kansas City-based commercial banking and wealth management company which primarily focuses on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Price and Consensus
Enterprise Financial Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.