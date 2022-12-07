Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.94 compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) : This company which is a leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.68 compared with 3.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG - Free Report) : This Monaco-based company which is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.11 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

