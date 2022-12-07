In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:
Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY - Free Report) : This Bristol, United Kingdom based company which manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.92%, compared with the industry average of 4.87%.
Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY - Free Report) : This new banking group company that provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.30%.
Bae Systems (BAESY - Free Report) : This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.33%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
