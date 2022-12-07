Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 7th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY - Free Report) : This leading oilfield services company that provides services to the oil and gas explorers, and producers across the world, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Tobacco Group’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bae Systems (BAESY - Free Report) : This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.0% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems’s shares gained 12.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

China Automotive Systems (CAAS - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.0% over the last 60 days.

China Automotive Systems’s shares gained 35.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


