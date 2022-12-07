In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 7th
Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:
Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY - Free Report) : This leading oilfield services company that provides services to the oil and gas explorers, and producers across the world, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Imperial Tobacco Group’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bae Systems (BAESY - Free Report) : This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.0% over the last 60 days.
Bae Systems’s shares gained 12.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
China Automotive Systems (CAAS - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.0% over the last 60 days.
China Automotive Systems’s shares gained 35.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
