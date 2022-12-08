In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 8th
Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:
Signet Jewelers (SIG - Free Report) : This Hamilton, Bermuda-based retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Publicis Groupe (PUBGY - Free Report) : This global advertising and communications organization that offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Publicis Groupe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.12 compared with 17.72 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
