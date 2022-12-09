Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 9th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM - Free Report) : This state-chartered community commercial bank that provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.95%, compared with the industry average of 1.98%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR - Free Report) : This company which holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

