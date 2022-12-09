In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 9th
Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:
Sanmina (SANM - Free Report) : This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina’s shares gained 30.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM - Free Report) : This state-chartered community commercial bank that provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Dime Community Bancshares’s shares gained 3.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
