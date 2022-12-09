Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 9th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:

Sanmina (SANM - Free Report) : This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina’s shares gained 30.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM - Free Report) : This state-chartered community commercial bank that provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Dime Community Bancshares’s shares gained 3.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

