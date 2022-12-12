In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:
United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI - Free Report) : This financial holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.
United Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
United Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote
Heartland BancCorp (HLAN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heartland Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Heartland BancCorp. Price and Consensus
Heartland BancCorp. price-consensus-chart | Heartland BancCorp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
Heartland BancCorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Heartland BancCorp. dividend-yield-ttm | Heartland BancCorp. Quote
nVent Electric plc (NVT - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and services electrical connection and protection products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus
nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
nVent Electric PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
nVent Electric PLC dividend-yield-ttm | nVent Electric PLC Quote
