Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI - Free Report) : This financial holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.

Heartland BancCorp (HLAN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heartland Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

nVent Electric plc (NVT - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and services electrical connection and protection products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

