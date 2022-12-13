In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 12th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:
Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Shore United Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Shore Bancshares’ shares gained 5.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7 %. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Barclays PLC (BCS - Free Report) : This company that provides various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Barclays’ shares gained 5.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7 %. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
