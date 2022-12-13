We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS - Free Report) : This automotive systems and components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55% over the last 60 days.
China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
China Automotive Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | China Automotive Systems, Inc. Quote
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions, and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus
Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus
Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) : This supply chain-based technologies and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT - Free Report) : This cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here