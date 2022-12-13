Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS - Free Report) : This automotive systems and components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55% over the last 60 days.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

China Automotive Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | China Automotive Systems, Inc. Quote

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions, and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus

Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus

Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote

JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) : This supply chain-based technologies and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT - Free Report) : This cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Wolters Kluwer NV (WTKWY) - free report >>

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) - free report >>

JD.com, Inc. (JD) - free report >>

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) - free report >>

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OCFT) - free report >>

Published in

finance